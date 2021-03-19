COVID-19 cases in Mankato schools decline after last week’s spike

Mankato Area Public Schools saw a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past week, after a concerning spike the previous week.

There were 15 new infections reported during the March 11 to March 17 period. That’s down from the 29 cases reported by the district last week. Quarantines also declined, with 286 students and staff quarantined during the current reporting period, compared to 383 previously.

Since the start of the school year, MAPS has seen a total of 366 COVID infections.