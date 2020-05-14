COVID-19: Cases surpass 13,000, 25 dead; Rice Co adds 28 positives

(St. Paul, MN) – The total number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13,000 and another 25 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday,

That brings the death count from the virus to 663, as businesses around the state prepare for the governor’s Stay at Home order to expire Monday. Health officials say 537 of the deaths are people that resided in congregate care.

New lab-confirmed positive cases of coronavirus were identified in multiple southern Minnesota counties. Blue Earth County has two more cases for a total of 71. Information on the county’s public health website hasn’t been updated with the latest information, but the latest report say scases have been confirmed in patients 9 months old – 85 years old. Six people in the county have been hospitalized with the virus, according the statistics site.

Rice County added 28 new cases since the previous report, for a total of 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Details on the patients haven’t been released.

Also adding new positive cases of the virus were:

Cottonwood County – 4

Faribault County – 1

Fillmore County – 2

Freeborn County – 5

Mower County – 2

Nobles County – 29

Steele County – 8

Watonwan County – 2

Hospitalizations have remained mostly steady, with an increase of four people in intensive care, for a total of 203 ICU patients. A total of 498 people are currently hospitalized.