Shows
Contests
Local News
Photos
mankatomoneysaver.com
Weather Forecast
School Closings
Station Events
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
Recently Played
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
Local News
COVID-19 Community Outreach
Mar 19, 2020 @ 10:19am
Recent Posts
MDH: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 89
2 hours ago
COVID-19 Community Outreach
3 hours ago
People Are Putting up Christmas Lights During Pandemic: ‘Need Some Happiness Right Now’
3 hours ago
Hooray!
Mankato's Greatest Hits
Shows
Contests
Local News
Photos
mankatomoneysaver.com
Weather Forecast
School Closings
Station Events
Contact
Recently Played
Show Schedule
SOCIAL