COVID-19 Community Outreach

Here’s are some ways to help your Neighbors and local Businesses during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Donate to the Echo Food Shelf in Mankato – DONATE Donate to Hot Meals On Wheels (VINE) which provides meals to our seniors – DONATE Donate to Meals On Wheels which provides meals to our seniors – DONATE Donate to the FOCP Feeding Our Community Partners (aka Backpack Food Program) – DONATE or text feed507 to 44-321 Donate Blood – If your healthy make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org Donate to Scouting for Food campaign, on now through March 31st ONLINE ONLY. 100% of proceeds will go to

local food banks so they can purchase supplies to help those in need. DONATE Support local businesses – order takeout, purchase gift cards or shop your local businesses online



Stock up, then stop: It’s tempting to respond to footage of panicked shoppers sweeping shelves of toilet paper into their carts by mentally tabulating how many pallets you might be able to stuff into your own closets. But panic buying just contributes to shortages — and more panic. If you already have 30 days’ worth of prescriptions, food, and household supplies at home, stop shopping.

Check in on your senior neighbors during COVID-19. Many older people will not venture out during the pandemic. Please check in on those neighbors while still maintaining social distancing…