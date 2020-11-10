COVID-19 death in Blue Earth County; another 4,000-plus positive cases

A COVID-19 death in Blue Earth County was among 23 in Minnesota Tuesday, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s pandemic death toll to 2,698. There have been eight total deaths in Blue Earth County, where the latest person to die was between 80 and 84-years-old. Nine of Tuesday’s deaths involved long-term care residents, while 14 were from a private residence.

In a rolling seven-day period, 1,155 patients have been admitted to the hospital, 213 to the intensive care unit.

MDH is also reporting another 4,906 new COVID-19 infections.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 40

Brown – 20

Cottonwood – 6

Faribault – 6

Fillmore – 10

Freeborn – 1

Jackson – 6

Le Sueur – 10

Lyon – 42

Martin – 9

McLeod – 52

Mower – 3

Murray – 7

Nicollet – 17

Nobles – 15

Redwood – 8

Renville – 8

Rice – 61

Sibley – 12

Steele – 4

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 5