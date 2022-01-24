COVID-19: Death in Faribault County; more than 12k cases statewide

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a COVID-19 death in Faribault County Monday, along with more than 12,000 new infections statewide.

The Faribault County death was one of 42 reported by MDH Monday. It’s the 45th death of the pandemic in the county, and involved a resident in their late 70’s. The state’s death toll is at 11,193 after Monday’s reported deaths, three of which happened in December 2021.

Monday’s daily update shows 12,722 newly confirmed positive cases, but state health officials say the daily cases have been at an undercount since January 2022 due to the omicron surge. The surge has caused the highest volume of lab reports since the start of the pandemic, according to MDH’s daily update, which now also provides data for the estimated number of case reports that are awaiting review. Those numbers are not included in the daily confirmed case totals.

Local case counts included:

Blue Earth -90

Brown – 44

Cottonwood – 6

Faribault – 13

Freeborn – 89

Le Sueur – 33

Martin – 36

Nicollet – 44

Redwood – 22

Sibley – 11

According to MDH, 1,566 patients were being treated for coronavirus at Minnesota hospitals as of Friday, with 238 requiring intensive care.