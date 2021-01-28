COVID-19 death in Nicollet County

A person from Nicollet County was among the 18 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

MDH’s daily update says the Nicollet County resident who died was in their late 80’s. It’s the 39th death in Nicollet County since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota’s coronavirus death toll stands at 6,124.

State health officials also reported another 851 new virus infections, including nine in each Blue Earth and Freeborn counties, seven in Le Sueur County, and three in Watonwan County.