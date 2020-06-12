COVID-19 death in Sibley County; hospitalizations continue decline

(St. Paul, MN) – A death in Sibley County was among 25 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person who died in Sibley County was in their 70’s, according to MDH. It’s the second death in the county.

There are now 1,274 people in the state who have died due to COVID-19. MDH says 1,015 of the total deaths involved people from long-term care or assisted living.

Hospitalizations continue to decline, down eight from the previous report, a total of 403. Fewer people are also in the intensive care unit, with 191 in ICU, compared to 196 the previous day.

Here are the latest COVID-19 counts for local counties:

Blue Earth – 159 (1 death)

Brown – 18 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 101

Faribault – 25

Fillmore – 20 (1 death)

Freeborn – 217

Jackson – 43

Le Sueur – 51 (1 death)

Lyon – 183 (2 deaths)

Martin – 143 (5 deaths)

Mower – 638 (2 deaths)

Murray – 42

Nicollet – 95 (11 deaths)

Nobles – 1,607 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 10

Renville – 9

Rice – 685 (3 deaths)

Sibley – 25 (2 deaths)

Steele – 175

Waseca – 33

Watonwan – 96