COVID-19 death reported in Nicollet County

A person from Nicollet County was one of 75 deaths reported Saturday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

It’s the twenty-seventh death in Nicollet County, where the person who died was in their 80’s according to MDH. Also reporting deaths Saturday were Renville (1) and McLeod (2) counties. Minnesota has now seen 3,920 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MDH says 1,195 people have been admitted to the hospital with COVID in the last seven days, including 194 patients admitted to the intensive care unit.

There were 6,337 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus reported Saturday.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 53

Brown – 25 (5 probable)

Cottonwood – 16 (3 probable)

Faribault – 23

Fillmore – 19 (2 probable)

Freeborn – 22

Jackson – 25 (1 probable)

Le Sueur – 32

Lyon – 32 (4 probable)

Martin – 25 (1 probable)

McLeod – 81 (1 probable)

Mower – 70 (1 probable)

Murray – 8 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 37 (1 probable)

Nobles – 25 (14 probable)

Redwood – 30

Renville – 47 (1 probable)

Rice – 140 (2 probable)

Sibley – 15

Steele – 41 (1 probable)

Waseca – 12

Watonwan – 6