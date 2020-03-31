COVID-19: Deaths, hospitalizations rise; 2 cases in Brown County

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota reports two new deaths caused by COVID-19, and hospitalizations continue to grow, according to new data released by health officials Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health said all twelve deaths in the state have involved patients ranging in age from 58 to 95 years. The number of total positive confirmed cases is now 629, an increase of 53 cases from yesterday.

There are 56 people hospitalized today, the same number that was reported yesterday. But the number of cases requiring hospitalization has increased by 20, with intensive care cases rising from 24 to 26.

MDH now reports two positive cases of coronavirus in Brown County. Yesterday, Martin Luther College in New Ulm announced its president had fallen ill with the virus and was being treated in emergency care.

A 31-year-old and a 46-year-old are the latest cases of COVID-19 in Martin County, where the count stands at 25.

The latest information from MDH says coronavirus patients have been a young as 5 months old. The oldest was 104.

Children as young as six years of age have been hospitalized for the disease.