COVID-19 deaths in 3 area counties

Deaths were reported in three area counties in Friday’s COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to the daily update, a person in their early 80’s has died in Brown County, while Cottonwood and Watonwan counties each reported the death of a person in their 90’s. Minnesota recorded 28 deaths in all, which brought the state’s death toll to 8,996.

There were 4,849 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the state Monday, with Blue Earth County reporting 65; Nicollet County, 25.

Hospitalizations rose Friday from the previous day, with 1,245 coronavirus patients in Minnesota hospitals, including 296 in intensive care.