COVID-19 deaths in Martin County; Redwood County reports first death

(St. Paul, MN) – Ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, and 513 new confirmed positive cases of the virus.

The death reported in Martin County was the eleventh since the start of the pandemic, and involved a person between ages 75 and 79. The Redwood County death involved a person in their late 90’s. The remaining deaths were patients from Hennepin, Hubbard, Lac qui Parle, Pipestone, Red Lake, St. Louis, and Stearns counties. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 1,979.

Hospitalizations are up by 35 from Monday, the sharpest single-day increase in weeks. There are 136 people in intensive care, eight more than the previous report.

The latest positive COVID-19 cases bring Minnesota’s total to 91,422. Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 7

Faribault – 1

Freeborn – 3

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 1

Lyon – 3

Martin – 14

McLeod – 9

Mower – 8

Nicollet – 9

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 2

Renville – 1

Rice – 3

Sibley – 4

Steele – 5

Waseca – 17

Watonwan – 5