COVID-19 deaths in Mower, Martin counties; Minnesota’s death toll at 2,020

(Minneapolis, MN) – Deaths in Martin and Mower counties were two of five in the state reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH says the Martin County resident was 90 to 94 years of age, while the Mower County resident was in their late 80’s. It’s the 11th death in Martin County, and the 6th death in Mower County.

The remaining three deaths came from Kandiyohi, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties. Three deaths involved patients in a private residence; two were from long-term care.

There are ten fewer intensive care unit beds available Tuesday compared to the previous report. The Minnesota COVID-19 Response Capacity Report says that 1,071 ICU beds in the state are in use. There are 2,158 beds available statewide.

Minnesota also confirmed 817 new positive cases of the virus Tuesday. Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 8

Cottonwood – 1

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 11

Martin – 16

McLeod – 1

Mower – 2

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 1

Renville – 4

Rice – 5

Sibley – 3

Waseca – 33

Watonwan – 5