COVID-19 deaths in Mower, Renville counties; over 900 new positive cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Deaths in Mower and Renville counties were among four total COVID-19 related deaths that were reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death in Mower County was a person between 60 and 64-years-old, according to MDH. It’s the fifth death in the county.

The Renville County victim was a patient in their 90’s, who became the seventh death in the county.

The remaining two deaths came from Beltrami and Douglas counties, and involved people in their 70’s. Two of the deaths were private residents; the other two were residents of long-term care. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,969.

Hospitalizations are up by seven compared to Sunday, with two more people hospitalized overall, although intensive care hospitalizations are up by five.

Minnesota hit the 90,000 positive case mark over the weekend, and is on pace to hit 91,000 cases by the next report.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 13

Brown – 7

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 6

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 1

Lyon – 6

Martin – 10

McLeod – 6

Mower – 6

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 2

Renville – 7

Rice – 7

Sibley – 5

Steele – 1

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 2