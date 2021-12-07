COVID-19: Deaths in multiple local counties; metro teen dies of virus

Multiple counties in southern Minnesota reported COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and a metro teen died as well, says the Minnesota Department of Health.

Forty-five total deaths were recorded in the daily update, which included a person in their early 40’s in Brown County, the 62nd death of the pandemic there. Martin and Sibley counties each reported a death Tuesday. Both victims were in their 80’s. In Redwood County, a person in their 70’s died.

Besides the local deaths, a teenager from Hennepin County died of COVID, according to the latest data. MDH says the teen was between ages 15 and 19 and was the fourth Minnesota teen of the pandemic to die.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 9,699.

MDH says 1,621 patients were hospitalized as of Monday, which includes 335 patients in intensive care.

Tuesday’s numbers will appear higher than normal because MDH includes data from the weekend and part of Monday in that report.

Health officials reported 12,445 new infections, which include the following cases in southern Minnesota (# of probable cases are in parens):

Blue Earth – 170 (2)

Brown – 45 (3)

Cottonwood – 8 (14)

Faribault – 39 (5)

Fillmore – 29

Freeborn – 94 (17)

Jackson – 14 (4)

Le Sueur – 74 (7)

Martin – 33 (4)

Mower – 73 (2)

Murray – 7 (7)

Nicollet – 68

Redwood – 23 (4)

Renville – 17 (1)

Sibley – 33 (15)

Waseca – 61 (34)

Watonwan – 16