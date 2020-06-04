COVID-19 deaths in Nicollet, Rice counties

(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials report that 29 new people died of COVID-19, and two of the dead are from southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health said that in both Nicollet and Rice counties, a person in their 90’s died. Long-term care facility or assisted living residents account for 20 of the most recent deaths, according to MDH. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,115.

Over a half-million COVID-19 tests have been completed, a total of 275,622. The number of positive cases has stretched past 25,000. Healthcare workers make up nearly 11% of the cases, with 2,851 testing positive to the virus.

As of today, 512 people are hospitalized for the virus, a relief from the 606 that were hospitalized just one week ago. Today, 244 people are in intensive care.

Here are the case totals in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 148

Brown – 16 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 79

Faribault – 20

Fillmore – 17 (1 death)

Freeborn – 142

Jackson – 42

Le Sueur – 46 (1 death)

Martin – 132 (5 deaths)

Mower – 406 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 88 (11 deaths)

Nobles – 1,562 (5 deaths)

Redwood – 7

Renville – 7

Rice – 483 (3 deaths)

Sibley – 16

Steele – 167

Waseca – 27

Watonwan – 78