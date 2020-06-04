COVID-19 deaths in Nicollet, Rice counties
(St. Paul, MN) – State health officials report that 29 new people died of COVID-19, and two of the dead are from southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health said that in both Nicollet and Rice counties, a person in their 90’s died. Long-term care facility or assisted living residents account for 20 of the most recent deaths, according to MDH. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,115.
Over a half-million COVID-19 tests have been completed, a total of 275,622. The number of positive cases has stretched past 25,000. Healthcare workers make up nearly 11% of the cases, with 2,851 testing positive to the virus.
As of today, 512 people are hospitalized for the virus, a relief from the 606 that were hospitalized just one week ago. Today, 244 people are in intensive care.
Here are the case totals in southern Minnesota:
Blue Earth – 148
Brown – 16 (2 deaths)
Cottonwood – 79
Faribault – 20
Fillmore – 17 (1 death)
Freeborn – 142
Jackson – 42
Le Sueur – 46 (1 death)
Martin – 132 (5 deaths)
Mower – 406 (2 deaths)
Nicollet – 88 (11 deaths)
Nobles – 1,562 (5 deaths)
Redwood – 7
Renville – 7
Rice – 483 (3 deaths)
Sibley – 16
Steele – 167
Waseca – 27
Watonwan – 78