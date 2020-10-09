COVID-19 deaths in Redwood, Martin counties

(St. Paul, MN) – Deaths in Martin and Redwood counties were among 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday by state health officials.

The death in Martin County was a person 85 to 89 years old, according to MDH. It’s the fourteenth death in Martin County since the start of the pandemic.

In Redwood County, a person 100 years of age or older died, marking the county’s eighth death.

Minnesota’s total number of deaths is 2,121, with another 53 deaths listed as probable COVID deaths.

Hospital capacity has diminished slightly. There are 1,090 of the state’s 2,158 intensive care unit beds in use, compared to 1,078 yesterday.

Another 1,401 positive virus cases were reported Friday. Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota that are reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 9

Brown – 6

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 6

Freeborn – 9

Jackson – 2

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 8

Martin – 4

McLeod – 6

Mower – 6

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 6

Nobles – 10

Renville – 4

Rice – 26

Sibley – 2

Steele – 6

Waseca – 4

Watonwan – 2