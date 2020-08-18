COVID-19 deaths in Watonwan, Mower, Nobles counties

(St. Paul, MN) – Patients in Watonwan, Mower, and Nobles counties have died due to COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

MDH recorded nine new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll up to 1,721. In Mower County, a person in their 70’s died of the disease. The Watonwan County fatality was a person in their 90’s. In Nobles County, the deaths involved persons in their 70’s and 80’s. Seven deaths came from long-term care facilities. The remaining two deaths were from private residences.

There were 359 confirmed positive virus cases reported Tuesday statewide. Here’s where the latest cases are reported in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 3

Cottonwood – 1

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 3

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 5

Lyon – 1

McLeod – 7

Mower – 3

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 1

Rice – 5

Sibley – 2

Steele – 2

Waseca – 9

Watonwan – 1

Health officials report 304 hospitalizations Tuesday, with 154 people in intensive care.

Here are the case totals for counties in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 998 (5 deaths)

Brown – 99 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 188

Faribault – 96

Fillmore – 77

Freeborn – 374 (1 death)

Jackson – 85

Le Sueur – 259 (2 deaths)

Lyon – 432 (3 deaths)

McLeod – 278

Martin – 212 (6 deaths)

Mower – 1,128 (3 deaths)

Murray – 130 (1 death)

Nicollet – 384 (13 deaths)

Nobles – 1,801 (11 deaths)

Redwood – 38

Renville – 69 (5 deaths)

Rice – 1,073 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 93 (2 deaths)

Steele – 371 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 180 (1 death)

Watonwan – 394 (3 deaths)