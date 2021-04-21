COVID-19 deaths recorded in Nicollet, Martin counties

State health officials recorded 13 new coronvirus deaths Wednesday.

Two of the deaths were local, with Nicollet and Martin counties each reporting a death. In Nicollet County, a person in their early 90’s died, marking the 43rd death in the county. In Martin County, the death involved a person in their early 60’s, the 30th death of the pandemic in the county.

Eleven of Wednesday’s deaths involved private residents, while two were people living in long-term care or assisted living. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 7,044.

MDH says 676 people are currently hospitalized with the virus; that number includes 193 patients in intensive care.

More than 1,600 newly confirmed virus infections were also reported Wednesday, including 31 in Blue Earth County, 15 in Le Sueur County, and a dozen in Nicollet County.

Health officials say about 50% of Blue Earth County residents ages 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, compared to about 55% in Nicollet County. Lagging slightly behind on vaccinations are Le Sueur and Waseca counties, both of which have around 46% of the population age 16 and older who have received at least one vaccine dose. The vaccination data was last updated on Monday.