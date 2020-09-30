COVID-19 deaths reported in Blue Earth, Redwood counties

(Minneapolis, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the largest number in a single day since late August.

Blue Earth County reported its seventh COVID-19 death, a person between the ages of 75 and 79.

In Redwood County, the fourth and fifth deaths in the county were reported Wednesday. Those deaths involved a patient 75 to 79 years old, and a person in their early 90’s.

Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Itasca, Koochiching, Ramsey, Rock, Stearns, and Yellow Medicine counties also reported deaths. Nine deaths involved people in long-term care; seven were from a private residence. Minnesota’s death toll stands at 2,036.

In a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, Sept 29, Blue Earth County Public Health reported five people in the county are currently hospitalized. Statewide, there are 1,068 intensive care beds in use, compared to the 2,158 total available in Minnesota. That’s an increase of three available beds since Tuesday.

MDH also reported 689 newly confirmed positive cases of the virus, bringing Minnesota’s total positive case count to 99,134.

Here’s where the latest cases in Southern Minnesota are reported:

Blue Earth – 6

Brown – 3

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 4

Lyon – 5

Martin – 15

McLeod – 1

Mower – 4

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 6

Redwood – 2

Renville – 2

Rice – 4

Sibley – 1

Steele – 5

Watonwan – 1