COVID-19 deaths reported in Blue Earth, Watonwan, Nobles counties

(St. Paul, MN) – There were eight new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, five coming from counties in the southern portion of the state

One of the deaths was in Blue Earth County, and involved a patient in their 50’s. That’s the sixth death in Blue Earth County. Two deaths in Nobles County involved residents in their 80’s , marking the county’s ninth death. Watonwan reported its second death in as many days, but no information is available on the patient. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,693.

