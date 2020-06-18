COVID-19 deaths reported in Nicollet, Rice counties

(St. Paul, MN) – Nineteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Thursday, including deaths in Nicollet and Rice counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the Nicollet County resident who died was in their 70’s, and the Rice County COVID-19 death was a person in their 50’s. That’s the twelfth death in Nicollet County, and the fourth in Rice County

Six of the 13 latest deaths were people from a private residence, according to MDH. There have now been a total of 1,344 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

MDH says deaths have involved patients ranging in age from their 20’s to people over 100. There have been two people in their 20’s who have died from COVID-19, while ten people in their 30’s have succumbed to the virus. Fourteen people in their 40’s have died, and 63 people in their 50’s have been killed from the disease. People in their 80’s make up most of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities, with 459 deaths in that particular age group.

There were 387 new confirmed positive cases of the virus, according to the latest data from MDH.

Here are the latest cases confirmed in local counties:

Blue Earth – 3

Brown – 2

Faribault – 2

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 5

Jackson – 2

Lyon – 21

McLeod – 2

Mower -11

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 1

Rice – 33

Sibley – 1

Steele – 2

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 7

Hospitalizations are down by six since the previous report, for a total of 345 people hospitalized with the virus. There are currently 171 people requiring intensive care, ten fewer than yesterday.