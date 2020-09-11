COVID-19 deaths reported in Nicollet, Waseca counties

(St. Paul, MN) – Three people in Nicollet in Waseca counties have died of COVID-19, state health officials reported on Thursday.

The local deaths included a 60 to 64-year-old person in Nicollet County, and two people in their 90’s in Waseca County. It’s the 16th virus-related death in Nicollet County and Waseca County’s sixth death.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 15 total deaths Thursday, which raises the death toll to 1,884. Deaths were also reported in Carver, Crow Wing, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmstead, Ramsey, and St. Louis counties. Eleven deaths came from long-term care, and four were from a private residence.

Hospitalizations are down by six from the previous report. There are 257 people hospitalized as of Thursday, with 138 people in intensive care, an increase of one from Wednesday.

Counties reporting fewer than ten new confirmed positive COVID-19 cases include Blue Earth, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Jackson, Le Sueur, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Renville, Rice, Waseca, and Watonwan. Steele County reported 12 new cases of the virus.

Let’s take a look at the county case totals and death tolls:

Blue Earth – 1,468 (5 deaths)

Brown – 139 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 208

Faribault – 120

Fillmore – 89

Freeborn – 441 (1 death)

Jackson – 100 (1 death)

Le Sueur – 417 (3 deaths)

Lyon – 589 (3 deaths)

Martin – 253 (9 deaths)

McLeod – 401 (1 death)

Mower – 1,219 (3 deaths)

Murray – 149 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 469 (16 deaths)

Nobles – 1,899 (13 deaths)

Redwood – 78

Renville – 99 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,241 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 150 (3 deaths)

Steele – 488 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 353 (6 deaths)

Watonwan – 455 (4 deaths)