COVID-19 deaths reported in two area counties

Residents in Brown and Waseca counties have died of COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Monday daily update.

The death in Waseca County involved a person in their late 70’s, while the Brown County fatality involved a person in their late 90’s. There were 29 statewide, bringing Minnesota’s death toll to 8,436.

Another 2,868 infections were confirmed in Monday’s daily update, which included another 35 cases in Blue Earth County, and 30 in Nicollet County.

Meanwhile, the state’s coronavirus hospitalizations rose above 1,000 for the first time this year. About 96% of the state’s ICU beds are currently occupied, according to a capacity report. Minnesota’s infection rate is currently the 7th highest in the country.