COVID-19 deaths reported Le Sueur, Martin, and Renville counties

(St. Paul, MN) – Deaths in Le Sueur, Martin, and Renville counties were among 14 reported Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The person who died in Le Sueur County was in their 70’s; the fifth death in the county. The thirteenth death in Martin County involved a person in their 80’s. The ninth Renville County death was a person in their 90’s, according to MDH.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,101.

MDH reports that 1,079 intensive care unit beds are in use, 23 more than the previous day. Minnesota has a total of 2,158 ICU beds available.

The state also recorded 918 newly confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, bringing the total number of positive cases throughout the pandemic to 106,651. Over 11,000 healthcare workers have also been infected.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 10

Brown – 3

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 3

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 11

Lyon – 5

Martin – 9

McLeod – 5

Mower – 7

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 3

Redwood – 1

Renville – 7

Rice – 13

Steele – 5

Waseca – 15

Watonwan – 3