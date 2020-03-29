COVID-19 deaths rise to 9, Cottonwood Co has first case

(St. Paul, MN) – Nine people have died in Minnesota due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new data shows the number of deaths nearly doubled from the previous day, when the count stood at five.

There are 62 new positive cases of the virus, the total in Minnesota now at 503.

Hospitalizations have also increased. Thirty-nine people are hospitalized today, compared to 30 people yesterday. MDH totals say 75 people infected with the virus have required hospitalization, 18 more than reported yesterday.

In southern Minnesota, Cottonwood County is reporting its first COVID-19 case, while Martin remains one of the hardest hit rural counties, with 21 positive cases.

Blue Earth County stands at eight positive coronavirus cases, while Nicollet and Waseca counties hold steady with three cases each.

There are 11 cases in Mower County, while neighboring Freeborn County still has not reported a positive case of the virus. Brown and Watonwan counties are also reporting zero cases.

Minnesota is currently under a stay at home order issued by Governor Walz in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. Residents can still travel for essential needs, including grocery shopping, and doctor appointments, go outdoors, or care for elderly family, friends, or neighbors. The order is in effect until April 10.