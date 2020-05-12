COVID-19 deaths surpass 600; 1 death was Le Sueur Co resident in their 50’s

(St. Paul, MN) – Twenty-three new COVID-19 deaths have pushed Minnesota’s death toll to 614.

One of the latest deaths was a Le Sueur County resident in their 50’s, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Of the 23 deaths, 18 were from long-term care or assisted living, while four were from a private residence.

Overall, 82% of deaths were patients 70 years or older. People 60-69-years old make up 11% of the deaths. And those in their 50’s account for 5% of the deaths.

Hospitalizations rose by 44, with 199 people currently hospitalized in intensive care, an uptick of five from the previous report. The youngest person hospitalized is under one-year-old, according to MDH reports.

In Blue Earth County, there are 67 lab-confirmed positive cases, while Nicollet County is at 22.

Brown County remains at nine cases of the virus, while Cottonwood County has watched its case total slowly climb to 47.

Last night, the Minnesota Senate has voted to allow most businesses to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic as long as they follow safety guidelines. The bill passed 39-28, mostly along party lines. Walz is still deciding to what degree he’ll extend his stay-at-home order before it expires next Monday.