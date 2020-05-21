COVID-19 deaths surpass 800 on Minnesota’s deadliest day; Blue Earth Co hits 100-plus cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll pushed past 800 Thursday, on the deadliest day the state has seen during the pandemic.

There were 32 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, surpassing the state’s previous single-day record of 30, set on May 6. There are 809 Minnesotans total to die of the disease, says MDH.

Seventeen of the 32 deaths occurred in Hennepin County. The remainder were from Anoka, Clay, Dakota, Goodhue, Ramsey, and Washington counties.

The 539 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by MDH bring Minnesota’s total to 18,200. Approximately 12 percent of the positive cases are healthcare workers, according to the latest data.

There are six new positive cases of COVID-19 in Blue Earth County, bringing the total number of cases to 104. Pillars of Mankato, a local congregate care center, has been identified as a source of exposure by MDH.

In Rice County, positive cases numbers continue to increase after an outbreak was identified at Viracon’s glass plant in Owatonna. The plant was forced to close for two days last week for deep cleaning. MDH reported 12 new cases in the county today, for a total of 307. There have been two deaths in Rice County.

Hospitalizations have increased overall. MDH reports that 566 people are hospitalized, up 16 from the previous report. There are 17 more patients in the intensive care, a total of 229.

Here are the latest case totals in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 104 (1 death)

Brown – 10 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 59

Faribault – 11

Fillmore – 17 (1 death)

Freeborn – 73

Jackson – 36

Le Sueur – 38 (1 death)

Lyon – 28

McLeod – 21

Martin – 5 (5 deaths)

Mower – 87 (1 death)

Nicollet – 51 (3 deaths)

Nobles – 1,414 (2 deaths)

Redwood – 6

Renville – 5

Rice – 307 (2 deaths)

Sibley – 12

Steele – 122

Waseca – 22

Watonwan – 42