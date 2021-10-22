COVID-19 Friday: Deaths in Nicollet, Watonwan counties

The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed 22 new coronavirus deaths Friday in its daily update.

Two fatalities were reported in Nicollet County and another in Watonwan County. The victims were in their 70’s and 80’s. Jackson and Mower counties also reported deaths, as the state’s death toll rises to 8,537.

State health officials recorded another 2,150 infections Friday, which includes 19 in Blue Earth County and a dozen in Nicollet County.

A capacity report shows 915 total coronavirus hospitalizations, with 223 of those patients occupying intensive care beds.