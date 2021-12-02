COVID-19 hospital surge further taxes health care providers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has surged above 1,500 in Minnesota, causing further strains on those working to care for them.

Monday’s 1,532 coronavirus hospitalizations included 343 people in intensive care. Hospitals are trying to reduce non-COVID-19 admissions by delaying some non-emergency surgeries.

The record 1,864 coronavirus hospitalizations in Nov. 29, 2020 combined with non-COVID cases to fill 6,991 inpatient beds. That is 7% lower than the hospital bed usage in Minnesota now.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Minnesota ranks 22nd among the states with about 73% of people 5 and older receiving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but that leaves more than 1.4 million eligible people unvaccinated.