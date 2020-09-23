COVID-19: Hospitalizations rise; a dozen new cases in Blue Earth County

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota state health officials reported six new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday as hospitalizations stretched past 300 for the first time since August.

Blue Earth County reported twelve of the 690 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, according to a report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday. The latest cases bring Minnesota’s total number of positives to 92,100.

The deaths reported Wednesday came from Hennepin, Itasca, and St. Louis counties, and involved people in their 60’s to 100’s. Three deaths were people from a private residence; the remaining three were from long-term care.

Hospitalizations are up for the third day in a row. Wednesday, MDH reported 304 people were hospitalized. There are 148 patients in intensive care, an increase of 12 from the previous day.

Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 1

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 3

Jackson – 1

Lyon – 6

Martin – 15

McLeod – 9

Mower – 8

Murray – 1

Nicollet – 3

Nobles – 5

Redwood – 6

Renville – 1

Rice – 3

Sibley – 2

Steele – 4

Waseca – 17

Watonwan – 2