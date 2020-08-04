COVID-19 hospitalizations rise; Blue Earth, Nicollet counties record new cases

(St. Paul, MN) – Hospitalizations are up, and multiple local counties have recorded new cases of COVID-19, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

There were 606 new virus cases reported by MDH Tuesday, along with four deaths. All four people who died were from Hennepin and Scott counties. Minnesota now has 57,162 cases of the virus, and a total of 1,620 deaths.

New cases were reported in the following Southern Minnesota counties:

Blue Earth – 7

Cottonwood – 2

Faribault – 1

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 1

McLeod – 2

Mower – 3

Nicollet – 9

Nobles – 3

Redwood – 2

Renville – 1

Rice – 3

Sibley – 1

Steele – 3

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 1

Hospitalizations were up by 26 Tuesday from the previous report. There are 328 people currently hospitalized. There are 159 patients in intensive care, an increase of six from Monday.