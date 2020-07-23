COVID 19: Hospitalizations rise for third consecutive day; 9 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – There were nine new COVID-19 deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday, as hospitalizations rose for the third consecutive day.

Six of the latest deaths came from a congregate care setting, while three were people from private residences. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 1,561.

Hospitalizations are up for the third consecutive day, according to MDH’s most recent data. On Monday, health officials said there were 247 people hospitalized. On Thursday, that number was up by 35. Overall, there are currently 282 patients hospitalized. There are 107 people in intensive care, the fewest since last Friday.

Over 900,000 tests have been completed in Minnesota, resulting in 48,721 total confirmed positive cases of the virus. Here’s a breakdown of the positive cases by age:

20 t0 29 years – 11,488 (3 deaths)

30 to 39 years – 9,032 (12 deaths)

40 to 49 years – 7,103 (21 deaths)

50 to 59 years – 6,321 (79 deaths)

6 to 19 years – 5,289 (0 deaths)

60 to 69 years – 3,705 (192 deaths)

70 to 79 years – 2,029 (295 deaths)

80 to 89 years – 1,741 (527 deaths)

0 to 5 years – 1,040 (1 death)

90 to 99 years – 911 (401 deaths)

100 + years – 52 (30 deaths)

Nearly 37,000 of Minnesota’s positive cases have been people from a private residence.

Here’s a look at the case totals around Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 726 (3 deaths)

Brown – 63 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 153

Faribault – 73

Fillmore – 50

Freeborn – 333 (1 death)

Jackson – 60

Le Sueur – 165 (1 death)

Lyon – 390 (3 deaths)

McLeod – 115

Martin – 190 (5 deaths)

Mower – 1,024 (2 deaths)

Murray – 109

Nicollet – 249

Nobles – 1,714

Redwood – 27

Renville – 44 (4 deaths)

Rice – 928

Sibley – 69 (2 deaths)

Steele – 292 (1 death)

Waseca – 99

Watonwan – 283