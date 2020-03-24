COVID-19 in Mankato: MSU staffer diagnosed

(Mankato, MN) – COVID-19 has hit Mankato as an MSU staff person has tested positive for the virus, campus president Richard Davenport announced Tuesday.

In an email to the campus community, Davenport said the patient reported that they were diagnosed with the virus, which has been confirmed by lab test.

The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that risk of exposure is low, said Davenport, who also thanked the infected individual for their self-awareness, and for reporting their condition to the university.

Davenport said the college will work with MDH to identify and notify any close contacts of the staffer.

Davenport reminded students of resources they can use as the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise. An Emotional Support Help Line is available to students at 866-342-6892, and Student Health Services is answering COVID-19-related questions at 507-389-5591.