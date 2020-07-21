COVID-19 in Minnesota: BEC surpasses 700 cases; 3 new deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported three new deaths Tuesday and 352 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest numbers bring the state’s total number of positive cases to 47,457, and the death toll to 1,548. Of the total positive cases, there are 41,511 people who no longer require isolation. MDH reports that healthcare workers account for 4,399 of the total positive cases.

Nearly 60% of Blue Earth County’s 701 positive cases involve people in their 20’s. There have been 27 hospitalizations in the county, and two deaths.

Here are the local counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 2

Faribault – 1

Fillmore – 1

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 4

Martin – 1

Mower – 5

Nicollet – 5

Nobles – 1

Rice – 1

Steele – 4

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 1

Hospitalizations are up by 19 since Monday’s report, with 266 people receiving care, 112 in the intensive care unit.