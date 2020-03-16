COVID-19 Latest News

3/16/2020 12:50pm

(Mankato, MN) – The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Blue Earth County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Details on the case are not yet available. There are 54 cases in 13 Minnesota counties as of Monday.

Waseca County reported its first case on Sunday; a person in their 40’s who had recently traveled. On Saturday, a case was reported in Renville County that was a person in their 30’s who had also traveled.

3/16/2020 9:20am

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Clinic has opened a drive-thru testing location that will be available to people who first undergo a phone screening.

A press release sent Monday morning says the healthcare provider has established a COVID-19 hotline for those who are experiencing symptoms associated with the disease.

Symptoms include a cough, fever, and/or difficulty breathing.

Anyone concerned that they are infected should call the hotline at (507) 387-8548 prior to coming to the clinic. A Mankato Clinic nurse will guide the caller through the COVID-19 screening process. If testing criteria are met, the call will be directed to a drive-thru location.

Using the drive-thru will not be permitted unless a phone screening has been completed by a nurse.



