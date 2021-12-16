      Weather Alert

COVID-19: Le Sueur County reports death of person in 30’s

Dec 16, 2021 @ 11:50am

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

Among the deaths was a person in their early 30’s from Le Sueur County, the 38th death of the pandemic there.  Blue Earth County reported its 76th death, a person in their early 90’s, according to MDH.

A majority of the deaths reported Thursday involved private residents, but four deaths came from long-term care facilities, while two of the deaths were residents of behavioral health homes.  Two of the reported deaths happened in October; the rest were from this month.

A capacity report shows that 1,583 COVID patients were in Minnesota hospitals as of Wednesday, with 369 of those patients in intensive care.  According to the report, 98% of Minnesota’s adult ICU beds are currently in use.  The south-central region, which includes Blue Earth, Nicollet, Brown, Sibley, and Watonwan counties, has about 9% of its staffed ICU beds available.

State health officials also logged another 3,805 infections, including 57 in Blue Earth County, and 21 new cases in Nicollet County.

