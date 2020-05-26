COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend: 39 deaths, 2 in Nicollet County
(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths over Memorial Day weekend.
Two of the deaths were in Nicollet County, where health officials say a person in their 80’s and a person in their 90’s died. The coronavirus death toll now stands at 881.
Hospitalizations hit a new high, with 605 people hospitalized, 248 requiring intensive care, according to MDH.
Here are the total confirmed positive cases in local counties:
Blue Earth – 115 (1 death)
Brown – 12 (2 deaths)
Cottonwood – 64
Faribault – 12
Fillmore – 17 (1 death)
Freeborn – 93
Jackson – 39
Le Sueur – 41 (1 death)
Martin – 125 (5 deaths)
Mower – 189 (1 death)
Nicollet – 69 (5 deaths)
Redwood – 3
Renville – 5
Rice – 386 (2 deaths)
Sibley – 12
Steele – 141
Waseca – 25
Watonwan – 56