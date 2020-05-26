COVID-19 Memorial Day Weekend: 39 deaths, 2 in Nicollet County

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths over Memorial Day weekend.

Two of the deaths were in Nicollet County, where health officials say a person in their 80’s and a person in their 90’s died. The coronavirus death toll now stands at 881.

Hospitalizations hit a new high, with 605 people hospitalized, 248 requiring intensive care, according to MDH.

Here are the total confirmed positive cases in local counties:

Blue Earth – 115 (1 death)

Brown – 12 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 64

Faribault – 12

Fillmore – 17 (1 death)

Freeborn – 93

Jackson – 39

Le Sueur – 41 (1 death)

Martin – 125 (5 deaths)

Mower – 189 (1 death)

Nicollet – 69 (5 deaths)

Redwood – 3

Renville – 5

Rice – 386 (2 deaths)

Sibley – 12

Steele – 141

Waseca – 25

Watonwan – 56