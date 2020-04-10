COVID-19: Minnesota reports 7 new deaths; ages 20-44 make up most Blue Earth Co cases

(St. Peter, MN) – Seven more people in the state have died from COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, according to the daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

It’s second-largest single-day increase in deaths since the first death was reported on March 21. The highest is 11 deaths in a single day, reported on Thursday.

The death toll is now at 57, according to MDH, which is also reporting eight new hospitalizations. As of today, 143 people are hospitalized; 64 of those patients being treated for the virus in intensive care.

There are now 1,336 Minnesotans that have tested positive for COVID-19, with 732 patients cleared from isolation. MDH says 33% of infected people were likely exposed to the virus during travel. About 25% of cases came from community contact.

Blue Earth County Public Health has released information on the 22 cases in the county. There were no new confirmed cases since Thursday. County health officials say there is a 74-year-old person hospitalized. The largest number of confirmed cases is in the 20 to 44 age range.

Martin County Public Health says they have two new cases, though MDH won’t report one of them until Saturday. County health officials say one of the new confirmed positives was a 52-year-old who is not hospitalized. The 37th case is a 48-year-old, but details about the patient’s condition weren’t available.

Minnesotans are on an executive Stay at Home order issued by Governor Tim Walz. The order was originally set to expire April 10th, but this week the governor extended the order to May 4.