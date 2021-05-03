COVID-19 Monday: 3 deaths, 1,105 new infections

Three more people have died and state health officials are reporting 1,105 new coronavirus infections in a daily update Monday.

The three people who died are all private residents, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The deaths included a person in their early 30’s from Otter Tail County, a person in their early 50’s from Dakota County, and a person in their early 70’s from Anoka County.

Blue Earth County was among those reporting new coronavirus infections, with 21 new cases. Nicollet County reported six new cases.

There are 576 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to MDH, which includes 155 patients in intensive care.

Data from the MDH shows 54% of residents age 16 and older in Blue Earth County have received at least one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus. In Nicollet County, that number is 58%.