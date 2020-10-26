COVID-19 Monday: 4 deaths, 1,500-plus new infections

The Minnesota Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 deaths Monday, with 1,578 newly confirmed positive virus cases.

The deaths came from Ramsey, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties, and involved patients in their 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Minnesota has seen 2,353 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

MDH reports that 490 people have been hospitalized in the last seven days, 97 of those patients requiring intensive care.

Here are the latest reports of confirmed positive virus cases in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 2

Brown – 3

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 4

Freeborn – 15

Jackson – 5

Le Sueur – 7

Lyon – 11

McLeod – 5

Mower – 12

Murray – 5

Nicollet – 8

Nobles – 8

Redwood – 4

Renville – 4

Rice – 13

Sibley – 2

Steele – 3

Waseca – 2

Watonwan – 1