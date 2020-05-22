COVID-19: Most deaths in a single day, again; 11 new cases in Nicollet Co

(St. Paul, MN) – Another 33 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19, a record number in a single-day for the second day in a row.

The latest deaths bring the state’s death toll to 842, double from totals reported in the early days of May by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Out of the 33 deaths, 25 were people living in long-term care or assisted living. One of the deaths was an Anoka County resident in their 30’s. There were five deaths in Hennepin County that were patients in their 60’s, and another in their 50’s.

Nearly 181,000 tests have been completed to date, with 19,005 people testing positive for the virus.

MDH reports 11 new lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nicollet County, which warned residents earlier this week that case numbers would start to significantly increase. The county now has a total of 63 cases and two deaths.

Four new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Blue Earth County for a total of 108. The county’s pandemic statistics page indicates the youngest person in the county to test positive for the virus was a 5-month old. There has been one death in Blue Earth County, a 67-year-old.

Also reporting new cases are:

Cottonwood County – 2

Freeborn County – 4

Jackson County – 1

Le Sueur County – 1

Lyon County – 1

Mower County – 24

Murray County – 1

Rice County – 20

Steele County – 12

Waseca County – 1

Watonwan County – 3