COVID-19: Nine new cases reported in Blue Earth County; 3 new deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reported three new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,660.

The deaths occurred in Ramsey and Anoka counties and involved patients in their 60’s, 80’s, and 90’s. Two deaths came from private residences, and one involved a patient in long-term care.

Virus hospitalizations rose by 20 from Sunday’s report. MDH says 320 people are hospitalized currently, with over half of those patients in intensive care.

As parents grapple with whether to send their children back to school for in-person learning, data shows 1,391 children under the age of six have tested positive for the virus. People ages six to 19 account for 7,451 of Minnesota’s 61,000-plus cases. The state reported 625 new positive cases on Monday.

Here’s are the latest cases reported in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 9

Fillmore – 2

Freeborn – 1

Le Sueur – 4

McLeod – 16

Mower – 2

Nicollet – 5

Renville – 1

Rice – 6

Sibley – 1

Steele – 3

Waseca – 1