COVID-19 outbreak at Seneca Foods in Blue Earth

(Blue Earth, MN) – County health officials say a cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at a food facility in Faribault County.

Community Health and Human Services of Faribault & Martin Counties say they are working closely with Sececa Foods in Blue Earth to respond to an outbreak at the plant.

“We are taking a united approach to this response by identifying people who are ill as quickly as possible, and ensuring that people get the medical care they need,” said a release from county health officials.

The release says Seneca has implemented screening and safety measures.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports 53 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. No new cases were reported in the county when MDH released its latest data Tuesday.