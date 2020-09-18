COVID-19: Over 1,000 new cases; 8 new deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – Over 1,000 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday, along with eight new deaths.

The most recent deaths were reported in Anoka, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, and Yellow Medicine counties.

One death involved a person in their 50’s, two deaths were people in their 60’s, two people in their 80’s died, and two deaths were patients in their 90’s. Six deaths came from long-term care facilities, says MDH; two were from private residences. Those deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll to 1,950.

Hospitalizations are up by eight, with 250 people hospitalized. There are 136 patients in intensive care, an increase of four from Thursday.

Minnesota is heading towards 88,000 total cases of the virus, with the current total standing at 87,807. Nearly 9,500 (9,426) health care workers have been infected, according to MDH.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 14

Brown – 6

Cottonwood – 1

Fillmore – 7

Freeborn – 15

Jackson – 6

Le Sueur – 1

Lyon – 8

Martin – 10

McLeod – 6

Mower – 8

Nicollet – 8

Nobles – 6

Redwood – 2

Renville – 3

Rice – 12

Sibley – 3

Steele – 7

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 11

Here are the COVID-19 case and death totals in each county:

Blue Earth – 1,556 (6 deaths)

Brown – 164 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 214

Faribault – 129

Fillmore – 105

Freeborn – 504 (3 deaths)

Jackson – 125 (1 deaths)

Le Sueur – 441 (3 deaths)

Lyon – 634 (4 deaths)

Martin – 290 (9 deaths)

McLeod – 438 (2 deaths)

Mower – 1,261 (4 deaths)

Murray – 149 (2 deaths)

Nicollet – 495 (16 deaths)

Nobles – 1,920 (16 deaths)

Redwood – 93

Renville – 120 (6 deaths)

Rice – 1,290 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 169 (3 deaths)

Steele – 513 (2 deaths)

Waseca – 422 (8 deaths)

Watonwan – 495 (4 deaths)