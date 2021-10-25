COVID-19 rapid testing site opening this week in Albert Lea

A new COVID-19 rapid testing site will open in Albert Lea this week, one of seven new sites in Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz announced the launch of the new rapid sites last week, including locations in Crookston, Hutchinson, and Stillwater. He also shared plans to open additional rapid testing sites this week in Albert Lea, as well as Wadena, Inver Grove Heights, and Hibbing.

Some existing saliva testing locations are also now offering rapid tests, including Moorhead, St. Paul, Brooklyn Park, and Duluth.

Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to support the testing sites.

