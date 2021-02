Three new deaths and another 564 COVID-19 infections were reported by state health officials Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that deaths came from Chisago, Hennepin, and Wright counties and involved patients in their 40’s, 60’s, and 90’s.

Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 6,302.

Meanwhile, Blue Earth County reported eight new infections, Nicollet County, four new cases, and Le Sueur County, seven.