COVID-19 Report for Nov 4: 31 deaths, 3,844 new infections

As Minnesotans wait for the results of 2020 election, state health officials report 31 new COVID-19 deaths, and nearly 4,000 new virus infections.

Deaths were reported in 20 Minnesota counties, including a person in their 90’s in Rice County. Of the 31 total deaths Wednesday, 19 came from long-term care, 11 from a private residence, and one from a group home. Minnesota has now surpassed 2,500 deaths, with a total of 2,530.

MDH says 778 people have been hospitalized in the last seven days, including 147 people in intensive care.

In another record-setting single-day for virus case increases, state health officials reported another 3,844 new infections.

Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota with new cases:

Blue Earth – 53

Brown – 14

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 10

Fillmore – 8

Freeborn – 18

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 18

Lyon – 11

Martin – 11

McLeod – 5

Mower – 16

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 19

Nobles – 11

Redwood – 7

Renville – 4

Rice – 42

Sibley – 7

Steele – 23

Waseca – 14

Watonwan – 9