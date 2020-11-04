COVID-19 Report for Nov 4: 31 deaths, 3,844 new infections
As Minnesotans wait for the results of 2020 election, state health officials report 31 new COVID-19 deaths, and nearly 4,000 new virus infections.
Deaths were reported in 20 Minnesota counties, including a person in their 90’s in Rice County. Of the 31 total deaths Wednesday, 19 came from long-term care, 11 from a private residence, and one from a group home. Minnesota has now surpassed 2,500 deaths, with a total of 2,530.
MDH says 778 people have been hospitalized in the last seven days, including 147 people in intensive care.
In another record-setting single-day for virus case increases, state health officials reported another 3,844 new infections.
Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota with new cases:
Blue Earth – 53
Brown – 14
Cottonwood – 3
Faribault – 10
Fillmore – 8
Freeborn – 18
Jackson – 4
Le Sueur – 18
Lyon – 11
Martin – 11
McLeod – 5
Mower – 16
Murray – 3
Nicollet – 19
Nobles – 11
Redwood – 7
Renville – 4
Rice – 42
Sibley – 7
Steele – 23
Waseca – 14
Watonwan – 9