COVID-19 Saturday: 34 deaths, 4,647 news cases

State health officials reported 34 COVID-19 deaths Saturday and another 4,647 new virus cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health recorded deaths in 18 counties, which included a person in their 80’s in Renville County, and a person in their 60’s in Rice County. Eighteen deaths came from long-term care; the other 16 involved private residents.

As of Thursday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 1,016 intensive care unit beds were in use out of the 1,036 immediately available. Non-ICU beds were also filling up, with 6,934 beds in use out of the 9,645 immediately available.

In Brown County, the public health department reported that five people were hospitalized out of the 35 cases reported Saturday. MDH reports 916 people hospitalized in the seven day period between Oct 31 and Nov 6, including 173 admitted to ICU.

Here are the Southern Minnesota counties reporting new COVID-19 cases:

Blue Earth – 88

Brown – 35

Cottonwood – 20

Fairbault – 10

Fillmore – 17

Freeborn – 49

Jackson – 3

Le Sueur – 32

Lyon – 36

Martin – 11

McLeod – 50

Mower – 30

Murray – 6

Nicollet – 34

Nobles – 18

Redwood – 14

Renville – 13

Rice – 85

Sibley – 22

Steele – 48

Waseca – 10

Watonwan – 2