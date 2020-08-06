COVID-19: Seven hospitalized in Blue Earth County; 7 deaths in MN

(St. Paul, MN) – Seven people are hospitalized in Blue Earth County, according to the latest update on the county’s COVID-19 statistics webpage.

The data was last updated Wednesday afternoon. Two of the seven hospitalized are in the intensive care unit, according the page. A person as young as 20 has been hospitalized for the virus in Blue Earth County. People in their 20’s account for more than half of the county’s COVID-19 cases, with 53% of those falling ill being in their 20’s.

The Minnesota Department of Health says hospitalizations saw an increase of 14, with 319 people hospitalized; 153 in intensive care.

There were seven deaths reported in Minnesota Thursday, bringing the state total 1, 636. All deaths involved patients in their 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s. Deaths were reported from Anoka, Grant, Hennepin, and Washington counties. Four of the deaths were people from a private residence, while the remaining three were from long-term care facilities.

There were 867 newly confirmed positive cases in Minnesota reported by MDH Thursday.

Here are the southern Minnesota counties reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 8

Brown – 1

Cottonwood – 2

Freeborn – 2

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 6

Lyon – 1

McLeod – 3

Mower – 6

Nicollet – 7

Nobles – 2

Redwood – 1

Renville – 2

Rice – 8

Sibley – 2

Steele – 4

Waseca – 5

Watonwan – 1